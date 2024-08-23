Crombie proudly holds the Saltire aloft at Cairns Cup

Kirkcaldy man Trevor Crombie – who has had cerebral palsy since birth – this month starred for Europe against hosts the USA over three days in disability golf’s premier matchplay event, The Cairns Cup.

Crombie, 46, who was making his second appearance in the prestigious tournament having made his debut in the inaugural contest in London in 2022 – partnered Englishman James Gallagher to a one hole defeat to an American duo in the second day fourballs as Team Europe were defeated 12.5-11.5 at Cherry Creek Golf Club in Shelby Township, Michigan.

The Fifer, a 13-handicapper who is a member at Dunnikier Park Golf Club, has been playing competitive golf since 2013 and has twice won the Scottish Disability Golf Order of Merit, refusing to let a balance problem and walking difficulties deter him from excelling on the fairways.

Crombie, whose fiance Kelly-Anne Bryson caddied for him at The Cairns Cup, told the Fife Free Press: "It was fantastic playing in America. It was probably my golfing highlight to date because it was so different from the first Cairns Cup, where we got absolutely annihilated (21-3) two years ago.

Crombie's fiance Kelly-Anne Bryson caddied for him at Cairns Cup

“The fourball match I played in was very much to and fro on the day.

"At one point in the match we were three down then we brought it back to level, then we went one up, two down and got it back to one down going up the 18th.

"It was a very dramatic game. All the games were very, very close and the majority of them went down 18 on every day.

"We were gutted to lose so narrowly overall but the team had very good camaraderie and we were very proud of what we achieved.

Trevor Crombie (sixth from right) with his Team Europe colleagues who contested Cairns Cup in America (Submitted pics)

"We didn’t feel disheartened, we just felt it was a great show of disability golf.

"I’m very confident we can beat the Americans next time because the standard of the European team is rising all the time.”

Crombie, who has worked as an employability keyworker with Brag Enterprises – assisting people getting into work – for the past three years, explained how he got into golf 11 years ago.

He said: "My father and brother played and I got into disability golf through Scottish Disability Golf and Curling, a charity organisation.”

Crombie has also been explaining the toughest aspects of playing disability golf.

He added: “The hardest thing about playing golf with cerebral palsy is dealing with slopes and certain bunker lies.

"I have to have my two feet level with the ground. I couldn’t be standing with one foot in and one foot out a bunker, although there are rules within disabled golf to combat that.

"If that happened and you decided you couldn’t play the ball from that lie, you can drop it for a one-shot penalty, which is pretty tough.

"What we are allowed do though is upturn the club and put the grip in the sand to gain a stable stance, turn the club around and then play a normal shot. I’m fortunate in that I’m a strong lad so I do try and avoid the one shot penalties at all costs.”

Cairns is excited to gain his European Disabled Golf Association card, meaning he can play for World Ranking points in 2025.

"All the events are European wide,” he said. “There is one in Scotland, six or seven in England and the rest are across Europe. My goal is to get down to a single figure handicap.

"I love the golf, basically just getting out there, the camaraderie and showing people that disability is not an inability.

"There are a lot of people out there with disabilities and they’re unsure what sports they can do.

"Disabled people are wary of trying golf but myself and Dunnikier Park Golf Club have been working closely to try and bridge that gap and make it accessible to all."