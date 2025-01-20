Fife golf ace Calum Hill gives his verdict on Rory McIlroy

Calum Hill after teeing off on the fourth hole on day three in Dubai (Pic Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Fife golfer Calum Hill has praised Northern Irish superstar Rory McIlroy for being ‘very easy to play with, quick and sociable’ after partnering the four-time major winner for the first time at last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a weekend which saw 35-year-old McIlroy’s Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton end -15 at the Emirates Golf Club on Sunday to triumph by a stroke over New Zealander Daniel Hiller, two-time defending champion McIlroy was also deeply impressed by Hill’s Saturday round of 67 (two strokes lower than McIlroy that day) as they played together in a three-ball alongside Kirkcaldy-born Connor Syme, 29.

Hill, 30, who finished tied 17th on -6 after following Saturday’s superb 67 with a 74 on Sunday, said after round three: “It was my first time playing with Rory and he’s a really nice guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was very easy to play with, he’s quick and was very sociable - it was good fun.

Calum Hill of Scotland interacts with his caddie at Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Pic by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

“I knew it was going to be a lot of fun with all the crowds as it makes you feel as though you are in the mix. I enjoyed it a lot. I think it helped having Connor (who ended day four tied 27th on -4) in the group as well and, though he had a tough day, unfortunately, he still showed he is a class act.

“After the round Rory just said: ‘Well done, good luck tomorrow and play well’. It was nice meeting him and he is a very pleasant person.

“It’s not necessarily inspiration when you are playing with someone like Rory. But Connor and I both said it was interesting to see some of the lines he was taking out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t watch him on the range and that is the first time I’ve really seen him hit balls up close - and it is a lot higher than I hit my golf ball.

"He hit a really good drive on 17. It was a back-left flag, but it went through the green and he must have had a five-yard chip. That’s an extra 25 yards that I don’t have.

“I kept up with him a couple of times, but the carry is such a difference and I need the roll to get anywhere near. He’s got a few different options than us mere mortals!”

After his first outing as a free agent after deciding not to extend his contract with Ping, Hill has moved up to 43rd place in the Race to Dubai, 13 places ahead of Syme.

The two Fifers are both in action at the next DP World Tour stop, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates, which runs from this Thursday to Sunday.