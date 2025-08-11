Fife golf ace Calum Hill maintains Race to Dubai position despite disqualification

Calum Hill's tournament in Aberdeenshire last week ended in disqualification (Pic by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The potentially severe ups and downs in a professional golfer’s life have been illustrated perfectly by Kirkcaldy-born star Calum Hill on the DP World Tour this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For, just five months after storming to victory at the Joburg Open in South Africa with a marvellous -14 total which earned him a cheque for over £153,000, the 30-year-old star was disqualified from last week’s Nexo Championship at the Trump International Golf Links after failing to hole out.

Having entered the event in Aberdeenshire optimistic about his prospects, Hill had fired a disappointing opening round of 76 to lie +4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Needing a strong second round to have any chance of making the halfway cut, the Fifer dropped a further two shots on the front nine to make his task even more difficult.

But, although his early departure from the event did ultimately arrive as he failed to make any further progress up the leaderboard, it came in unexpected fashion.

For, less than 24 hours after Englishman Sam Bairstow had been disqualified for scorecard error, Hill was also booted out, this time for failing to hole out on the eighth hole, his 17th.

After missing from nine feet for a par, Hill then failed to find the hole with two more putts, decided enough was enough and promptly lifted his ball without finishing the hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DP World Tour rules dictate that failing to hole out results in a straight disqualification, so that was that for Hill and he exited the Nexo Championship without receiving any Race to Dubai points.

This means that Hill now stands an unchanged 26th in the rankings, having accumulated 904.45 points from the 20 events he has played on the Tour this season.

Last week in Aberdeen also proved to be a miserable experience for Hill’s fellow Kirkcaldy star Connor Syme, who missed the cut after recording an opening two rounds of 72 and 79.

Syme now drops three places in the Race to Dubai to 30th, having tallied up 865 points from his 17 events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a vastly different story for Hill and Syme’s fellow Scotsman Grant Forrest last weekend, as his four-round total of 280 (-8) was enough to win the Nexo Championship by four strokes from England’s Joe Dean and move up 85 Race to Dubai places to 28th position.