Fife golf ace Calum Hill marks return to DP World Tour action with five-under effort at Porsche Singapore Classic
After a six-week break, Fife golf ace Calum Hill marked his return to DP World Tour action with a tied 43rd effort at the Porsche Singapore Classic which finished on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Kirkcaldy born player shot rounds of 67, 74, 72 and 70 to finish on five under par (283), 12 strokes behind eventual winner Jesper Svensson of Sweden who triumphed after beating Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a play-off.
Hill now moves up three places to 77th in the Race to Dubai rankings ahead of playing in this week’s Hero Indian Open in New Delhi.
Rising DP World Tour stars Rasmus Højgaard and Yannik Paul are among those also teeing it up in the event being played at DLF Golf and Country Club.