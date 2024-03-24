Hill driving off on 10th in Singapore (Pic Yong Teck Lim/Getty)

The 29-year-old Kirkcaldy born player shot rounds of 67, 74, 72 and 70 to finish on five under par (283), 12 strokes behind eventual winner Jesper Svensson of Sweden who triumphed after beating Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a play-off.

Hill now moves up three places to 77th in the Race to Dubai rankings ahead of playing in this week’s Hero Indian Open in New Delhi.