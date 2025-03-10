Fife golf ace Calum Hill's massive climb up rankings after dramatic play-off win in South Africa

Kirkcaldy-born golf ace Calum Hill climbed a whopping 84 places in the Race to Dubai rankings after he sensationally came back from being eight shots off the lead with one round to play to ultimately win the Joburg Open in South Africa on Sunday for his second DP World Tour title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old star – who ironically had missed his previous three cuts on Tour – shot a wonderful ten-birdie final round of 62 at Houghton Golf Club to ultimately match South African pair Shaun Norris and Jacques Kruyswijk on -14 (266) for the four days in Johannesburg.

And Hill then won the subsequent three-man play-off by recording a par four at the second extra hole, before fellow Fife star Connor Syme – who also finished in the top ten on -9 – running on the green to spray Hill and his wife Miranda with water as they hugged after he’d holed the winning putt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's awesome,” Hill, now up to world ranked 160th, told Sky Sports Golf of adding to his breakthrough win in the 2021 Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club in Kent. “I think that might be my first play-off ever.

Calum Hill and his wife Miranda celebrate with a selfie after the Fife golf star's Joburg Open play-off victory in Johannesburg on Sunday (Pic by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“I’m a little bit taken aback at the moment. I was quite far back at the start of the final round, and then played a great round of golf where a lot of putts went in. I’m a bit shocked, but delighted to come out with the trophy.

“Coming down 16, I thought we were going to need one or two more birdies.

“Fortunately, 14 under held up to get into a play-off and then anything can happen. I’m just fortunate to come out on top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill, who ended up seventh behind Englishman Laurie Canter in the circuit’s International Swing, added: "This is ridiculous (gesturing to the sky) so I don't know what was going to happen but yeah, I'm delighted. It was a fantastic day and this is the cherry on top.

Calum Hill has now won twice on the DP World Tour (Pic by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

"Getting the birdie on the 18th was the only way I was going to have a chance. I got lucky with the bounce up the slope and made a nice five-footer and then it gave me a chance to have a go in this play-off.

"You never know how a play-off is going to go. I think that might be my first play-off ever so it's nice to have a 1-0 record on that.”

The DP World Tour returns at the Porsche Singapore Classic from March 20 to 23.