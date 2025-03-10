Fife golf ace Calum Hill's massive climb up rankings after dramatic play-off win in South Africa
The 30-year-old star – who ironically had missed his previous three cuts on Tour – shot a wonderful ten-birdie final round of 62 at Houghton Golf Club to ultimately match South African pair Shaun Norris and Jacques Kruyswijk on -14 (266) for the four days in Johannesburg.
And Hill then won the subsequent three-man play-off by recording a par four at the second extra hole, before fellow Fife star Connor Syme – who also finished in the top ten on -9 – running on the green to spray Hill and his wife Miranda with water as they hugged after he’d holed the winning putt.
"It's awesome,” Hill, now up to world ranked 160th, told Sky Sports Golf of adding to his breakthrough win in the 2021 Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club in Kent. “I think that might be my first play-off ever.
“I’m a little bit taken aback at the moment. I was quite far back at the start of the final round, and then played a great round of golf where a lot of putts went in. I’m a bit shocked, but delighted to come out with the trophy.
“Coming down 16, I thought we were going to need one or two more birdies.
“Fortunately, 14 under held up to get into a play-off and then anything can happen. I’m just fortunate to come out on top.”
Hill, who ended up seventh behind Englishman Laurie Canter in the circuit’s International Swing, added: "This is ridiculous (gesturing to the sky) so I don't know what was going to happen but yeah, I'm delighted. It was a fantastic day and this is the cherry on top.
"Getting the birdie on the 18th was the only way I was going to have a chance. I got lucky with the bounce up the slope and made a nice five-footer and then it gave me a chance to have a go in this play-off.
"You never know how a play-off is going to go. I think that might be my first play-off ever so it's nice to have a 1-0 record on that.”
The DP World Tour returns at the Porsche Singapore Classic from March 20 to 23.