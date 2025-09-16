Fife golf ace Connor Syme eyeing coveted PGA Tour card after encouraging form at BMW PGA Championship

Connor Syme and his caddie pictured during BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Pic by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After four missed cuts in his previous five DP World Tour starts, Kirkcaldy-born golf ace Connor Syme had a much more encouraging tournament as he ended in a tie for 31st place at last week’s prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Syme, 30, who had made early exits in the BMW International Open, Nexo Championship, Betfred British Masters and Amgen Irish Open before a four round total of -10 (278) earned him a cheque for over £50,000 in Surrey, said: “This has probably been my least consistent year.

“The win stands out because I’ve wanted to do that for so long.

"I had missed a few cuts leading up to Holland as well. In Holland, I was just really, really good. I got into a really good headspace, I suppose, and the conditions that week meant I couldn’t think about things as much and just had to play golf.

“I think I’ve probably gone away from that a little bit. Not trying to change. But just thinking about the wrong things perhaps trying to be better but sometimes it it doesn’t always work like that.

“You know, you are swinging the club at 120mph, so you don’t have a lot of time to think about it. It was better today, for sure, and I have seen signs of it. I’ve missed a few cuts by one or two shots, so there have been signs of good golf but not enough to build a bit of momentum.”

Following a tournament won by Swede Alex Noren in a play-off against Frenchman Adrien Saddier after the pair had tied at -19, Syme is 39th on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Syme needs a big finish to the season to get in the mix for the ten 2026 PGA Tour grabs up for grabs.

“There’s always so much to play for, but for a lot of us at the start of the season, the goal is to try and make it over to the US,” admitted Syme. “Hopefully I can get some good form going and have a good go at it over the next few months.”

His fellow Fifer Calum Hill is 41st after missing the halfway cut by one stroke at Wentworth.

Syme and Hill are both in action at this week’s FedEx Open de France in Paris.