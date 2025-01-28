Fife golf ace Connor Syme hails his latest coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy-born golf star Connor Syme has revealed that, when he is on the road at DP World Tour events, he is now being coached by South African Jamie Gough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syme, 29, who has worked with his dad Stuart, the Drumoig Golf Centre owner and a PGA professional, throughout his career and continues to do so when he’s at home, told the Scotsman: “My dad didn’t travel as much last year and it will be the same this year.

“I am always going to have my dad there. He’s never not going to be a part of my golf, absolutely not. But it’s nice to have them both there and Goughie can keep an eye on me on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He doesn’t over-complicate things too much. He keeps it very simple and that’s how I have always been with my dad. I’ve never wanted to feel I am trying to reinvent the wheel, so to speak, and that’s quite key for me.

Connor Syme is playing in Bahrain this week (Pic by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

“So, when I am at home, it’s just a case of making sure that I am working on the right things and getting my 3D stuff done and what not and when I am on the road just trying to keep things in check.”

Syme’s latest DP World Tour appearance saw him finish tied 22nd on -8 at last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates, 14 strokes behind Spanish winner Alejandro del Ray. Fellow Fifer Calum missed the cut after ending day two at +2.

Syme, up five places to 51st in the Race to Dubai rankings, is in action at this week’s Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. But Hill – who is 57th in the standings after dropping 14 places – is having a week off.