Fife golf ace Connor Syme records best 20223 tour result at European Masters

Fife golfer Connor Syme pocketed €141,250 after his best DP World Tour finish of 2023 – tied third - at the European Masters in Switzerland.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST
Drumoig ace Syme played in Sunday’s final group with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick – who also ended tied third to clinch an automatic spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team – as they both ended 16 under par after four rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Syme, 28, shot rounds of 65, 67, 65 and 67 for a four-round total of 264, in a tournament won by 23-year-old Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg on 19 under.

Aberg, who only turned professional in June, will join Fitzpatrick on Luke Donald’s team taking on a star-studded American lineup at the Ryder Cup which will be held on Italy’s Marco Simone course in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

Connor Syme hits out of a bunker during final round of European Masters (Pic by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)Connor Syme hits out of a bunker during final round of European Masters (Pic by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)
Connor Syme hits out of a bunker during final round of European Masters (Pic by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)
This is because on Monday the European captain picked Aberg as a wildcard along with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard, joining qualifiers Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Scot Robert McIntyre.

