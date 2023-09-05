Fife golf ace Connor Syme records best 20223 tour result at European Masters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drumoig ace Syme played in Sunday’s final group with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick – who also ended tied third to clinch an automatic spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team – as they both ended 16 under par after four rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre.
Syme, 28, shot rounds of 65, 67, 65 and 67 for a four-round total of 264, in a tournament won by 23-year-old Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg on 19 under.
Aberg, who only turned professional in June, will join Fitzpatrick on Luke Donald’s team taking on a star-studded American lineup at the Ryder Cup which will be held on Italy’s Marco Simone course in Rome from September 29 to October 1.
This is because on Monday the European captain picked Aberg as a wildcard along with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard, joining qualifiers Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Scot Robert McIntyre.