Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drumoig ace Syme played in Sunday’s final group with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick – who also ended tied third to clinch an automatic spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team – as they both ended 16 under par after four rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Syme, 28, shot rounds of 65, 67, 65 and 67 for a four-round total of 264, in a tournament won by 23-year-old Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg on 19 under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberg, who only turned professional in June, will join Fitzpatrick on Luke Donald’s team taking on a star-studded American lineup at the Ryder Cup which will be held on Italy’s Marco Simone course in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Syme hits out of a bunker during final round of European Masters (Pic by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)