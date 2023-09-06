News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Fife golf ace Connor Syme records best 2023 tour result at European Masters

Fife golfer Connor Syme pocketed €141,250 after his best DP World Tour finish of 2023 – tied third - at the European Masters in Switzerland.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drumoig ace Syme played in Sunday’s final group with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick – who also ended tied third to clinch an automatic spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team – as they both ended 16 under par after four rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Syme, 28, shot rounds of 65, 67, 65 and 67 for a four-round total of 264, in a tournament won by 23-year-old Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg on 19 under.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aberg, who only turned professional in June, will join Fitzpatrick on Luke Donald’s team taking on a star-studded American lineup at the Ryder Cup which will be held on Italy’s Marco Simone course in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

Connor Syme hits out of a bunker during final round of European Masters (Pic by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)Connor Syme hits out of a bunker during final round of European Masters (Pic by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)
Connor Syme hits out of a bunker during final round of European Masters (Pic by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)
Most Popular

This is because on Monday the European captain picked Aberg as a wildcard along with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard, joining qualifiers Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Scot Robert McIntyre.

Related topics:Connor SymeSwitzerlandEnglishmanEurope