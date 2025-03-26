Fife golf star Calum Hill in Hero Indian Open action this week

Hill with Joburg Open trophy (Pic Getty Images)

Three weeks after his sensational victory in the Joburg Open – his second career success on the DP World Tour – Kirkcaldy-born golf ace Calum Hill contests this week’s latest Tour stop, the Hero Indian Open.

This is the second ‘Asian Swing’ tournament for 30-year-old Hill, having finished in a tie for 49th position in last week’s Porsche Singapore Classic after rounds of 73, 69 and 69 left him on -5 in the weather-shortened event at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Eventual champion there was Englishman Richard Mansell, whose -16 total to beat second-placed Keita Nakajima resulted in a first Tour win.

Hill’s fellow Fifer Connor Syme didn’t play in Singapore and is again taking a week off.