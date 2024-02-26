Fife golf star Connor Syme edged out at Magical Kenya Open after briefly tying for lead on day four
But the wind was taken out of Drumoig star Syme’s sails by an untimely bogey at the par-3 11th, which he followed with seven straight pars to sign off with a 69 and a share of seventh spot on -10 as Dutchman Darius van Driel landed his maiden Tour triumph at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.
Helped by his second eagle of the week at the par-5 10th, van Driel signed off with a 67 to finish on 14 under, winning by two shots from Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Englishman Joe Dean as the 34-year-old completed a wire-to-wire win.
It was a second top-ten finish for 28-year-old Syme in this event, having tied for third three years ago. He jumps to 35th, climbing 13 spots, in the Race to Dubai ahead of playing in this week’s SDC Championship in South Africa.