Connor Syme lines up a putt on Sunday in Kenya (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

But the wind was taken out of Drumoig star Syme’s sails by an untimely bogey at the par-3 11th, which he followed with seven straight pars to sign off with a 69 and a share of seventh spot on -10 as Dutchman Darius van Driel landed his maiden Tour triumph at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Helped by his second eagle of the week at the par-5 10th, van Driel signed off with a 67 to finish on 14 under, winning by two shots from Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Englishman Joe Dean as the 34-year-old completed a wire-to-wire win.

