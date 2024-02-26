News you can trust since 1871
Fife golf star Connor Syme edged out at Magical Kenya Open after briefly tying for lead on day four

Searching for his first ever DP World Tour win, Kirkcaldy-born golf ace Connor Syme briefly tied for the lead during Sunday’s Magical Kenya Open final round after going out in two under then starting for home with a birdie.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:14 GMT
Connor Syme lines up a putt on Sunday in Kenya (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)Connor Syme lines up a putt on Sunday in Kenya (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
But the wind was taken out of Drumoig star Syme’s sails by an untimely bogey at the par-3 11th, which he followed with seven straight pars to sign off with a 69 and a share of seventh spot on -10 as Dutchman Darius van Driel landed his maiden Tour triumph at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Helped by his second eagle of the week at the par-5 10th, van Driel signed off with a 67 to finish on 14 under, winning by two shots from Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Englishman Joe Dean as the 34-year-old completed a wire-to-wire win.

It was a second top-ten finish for 28-year-old Syme in this event, having tied for third three years ago. He jumps to 35th, climbing 13 spots, in the Race to Dubai ahead of playing in this week’s SDC Championship in South Africa.

