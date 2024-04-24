Fife golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill both return to DP World Tour action in Japan

After a lengthy break from DP World Tour action, Fife pair Connor Syme and Calum Hill join their fellow top golf professionals in Japan this week as the Tour returns at the ISPS Handa Championship.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 24th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST
Connor Syme is 30th in the latest Race to Dubai rankings (Pic by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)Connor Syme is 30th in the latest Race to Dubai rankings (Pic by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Connor Syme is 30th in the latest Race to Dubai rankings (Pic by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course hosts an event which sees Frenchman Matthieu Pavon as the top ranked player. The man now rated a career high 21 in the world rankings tees off having finished 12th on his Masters debut earlier this month, earning an invite back to Augusta National Golf Club for next year in the process.

Drumoig ace Syme, 28, sits 30th in the current Race to Dubai rankings, with his last Tour appearance being an eighth-placed finish at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa from March 7 to 10.

Kirkcaldy-born Hill, 29, is playing in Japan rated 81st in the Race to Dubai, having finished in a tie for 51st place on the Tour’s last outing, the Hero Indian Open from March 28 to 31.

Related topics:Connor SymeJapanCalum HillFifeMasters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.