Connor Syme is 30th in the latest Race to Dubai rankings (Pic by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course hosts an event which sees Frenchman Matthieu Pavon as the top ranked player. The man now rated a career high 21 in the world rankings tees off having finished 12th on his Masters debut earlier this month, earning an invite back to Augusta National Golf Club for next year in the process.

Drumoig ace Syme, 28, sits 30th in the current Race to Dubai rankings, with his last Tour appearance being an eighth-placed finish at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa from March 7 to 10.

