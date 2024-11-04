Fife golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill in Middle East action
Heading into the final sprint of the 2024 Race to Dubai – which also includes next week’s finale, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, 29-year-old Syme is sitting 49th in the current rankings, with fellow Kirkcaldy-born player Hill, 30, just below him in 53rd place.
There are an elevated 9,000 Race to Dubai Ranking Points on offer at this week’s tournament – for which the favourites include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry - before next week’s climax sees 12,000 available at the DP World Tour Championship.
Both events are 72 holes with no cut, with the top 50 on the DP World Tour after Abu Dhabi eligible for next week.