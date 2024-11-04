Fife golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill in Middle East action

Connor Syme is back in DP World Tour action (Pic Harry How/Getty Images)

Fife golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill are this week part of the DP World Tour’s new-look season-ending two tournament schedule in the Middle East, when they are among the top 70 available Tour stars contesting the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship which starts tomorrow, Thursday, November 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading into the final sprint of the 2024 Race to Dubai – which also includes next week’s finale, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, 29-year-old Syme is sitting 49th in the current rankings, with fellow Kirkcaldy-born player Hill, 30, just below him in 53rd place.

There are an elevated 9,000 Race to Dubai Ranking Points on offer at this week’s tournament – for which the favourites include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry - before next week’s climax sees 12,000 available at the DP World Tour Championship.

Both events are 72 holes with no cut, with the top 50 on the DP World Tour after Abu Dhabi eligible for next week.