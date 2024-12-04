Fife golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill return in Sun City

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:33 BST
Can Connor Syme get into contention at Gary Player Country Club? (Pic Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
After short breaks from competitive DP World Tour golf action, Fife stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill are both returning for their first outings of the 2024-25 season at this week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

At a competition where Canadian star Corey Connors holds pre-event favouritism among the bookmakers and is also being contested by USA Ryder Cup star and defending champion Max Homa, Syme and Hill will be looking to get their campaigns off to an impressive start at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

Drumoig star Syme, 29, currently sits 188th in the Official World Golf Rankings after ending the previous season 51st in the Race to Dubai. And Kirkcaldy-born Hill heads into South African ranked 247th in the world after finishing three places lower than Syme in the Race to Dubai last term.

Other favourites in Sun City include local South African stars Thriston Lawrence and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

