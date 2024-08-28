Fife golf stars in action at famous Ryder Cup course

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:48 BST
Connor Syme is rated at 40/1 to win this week (Pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)Connor Syme is rated at 40/1 to win this week (Pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Fife golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill are both returning to DP World Tour action this week at the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield near Birmingham – a world famous course which has hosted the Ryder Cup on three occasions (1985, 1989 and 1993) is the venue for the prestigious event which will see the Kirkcaldy-born pair try and get in contention and improve their overall positions in the Race to Dubai.

Syme, 29, is currently 38th in the standings and is making his first competitive outing since finishing tied 38th in the D+D REAL Czech Masters two weeks ago.

Hill, also 29, is 41st in the Race to Dubai having taken six weeks off after missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in mid-July, despite shooting two 69s in the opening two rounds at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Bookies’ favourite to win at The Belfry this week is LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton at 7/1.

