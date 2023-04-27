News you can trust since 1871
Fife golf trophy win all right for Borderer Jack McDonald

Crail Golfing Society’s 2023 Battle Trophy has been won by Borderer Jack McDonald.

By Darin Hutson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Borders golfer Jack McDonald with Fife's Battle Trophy (Picture: Kenny Smith)Borders golfer Jack McDonald with Fife's Battle Trophy (Picture: Kenny Smith)
Borders golfer Jack McDonald with Fife's Battle Trophy (Picture: Kenny Smith)

The Galashiels 21-year-old, runner-up in that amateur competition at Craighead Links to Moray’s Matthew Wilson last year, went one better this time round, winning by nine shots.

McDonald opened with a 73 on Saturday, adding a 74 in round two later that day, stretched his lead to seven shots come Sunday with a third-round 69, then signed off with a 70 for a total of 286 for the 72-hole event, nine in front of Kirkintilloch’s Matthew Allen on 295, with Manchester’s Jack Brooks a shot further back in third place.

“There are few courses that can provide such great playing conditions this early in the season,” he said. “It was a treat to putt on those greens.”

Society captain Robert Meikle said: “It is a thrill to see so many of the country’s top amateur golfers travel to Crail and take on the challenge that Craighead Links presents in tournament conditions.

“Jack McDonald is not only a supremely talented golfer but a credit to his club, his parents and everyone who has mentored him to get to this level.

“He joins a growing list of exceptionally gifted golfers to lift our valued trophy and we are all so pleased for him.”

