Fife Golf Trust appoints new CEO after retiral of Alistair MacGregor

Paul Murphy takes over the reins from the recently retired Alistair MacGregor.

He served his apprenticeship at Caird Park and Camperdown Golf Courses, eventually becoming head greenkeeper.

He went on to be course manager at Downfield Golf Club before joining Fife Golf Trust as courses manager in 2012.

Mr Murphy paid tribute to his predecessor.

“Alistair led the Trust from its inception in 2011 to the strong position it is in today. I intend to continue to develop the trust in line with our charitable objectives, ensuring we continue to deliver an affordable, quality and inclusive golf experience based on the principals of sustainable environmental management.”

The appointment was also welcomed by Stewart Walker, who chairs the trust.

He said: “Paul was the standout candidate for the role as he has a very strong track record and his knowledge of the trust is second to none.

“He has stewarded the golf courses to the best condition they have been in our history. This means we can continue to offer quality affordable golf to the people of Fife.

“His appointment represents continuity and experience but a also a very positive vision on how the Trust can develop and continue to improve.”

Fife Golf Trust operates and maintains seven public golf courses on behalf of Fife Council.