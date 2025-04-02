Fife golfer Calum Hill gets break after finishing 13 over at Indian Open

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:06 BST
Hill was well down field in India (Pic Getty Images)Hill was well down field in India (Pic Getty Images)
Hill was well down field in India (Pic Getty Images)
Kirkcaldy-born golf star Calum Hill finished in a tie for 48th position at last week’s DP World Tour stop, the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi.

After a tough four days which saw only three men finish the tournament under par, Hill had accumulated a 72-hole total of 301 (+13) after rounds of 75, 75, 79 and 72.

The recent Joburg Open champion has now dropped one place to 14th in the Race to Dubai standings.

Winner in India was Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, whose -4 total was two strokes better than second-placed Japanese star Keita Nakajima.

The DP World Tour’s Asian Swing Series is now on a two-week break, with the year’s first major – the US Masters – taking place at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia from April 10 to 13.

