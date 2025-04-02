Fife golfer Calum Hill gets break after finishing 13 over at Indian Open

Hill was well down field in India (Pic Getty Images)

Kirkcaldy-born golf star Calum Hill finished in a tie for 48th position at last week’s DP World Tour stop, the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a tough four days which saw only three men finish the tournament under par, Hill had accumulated a 72-hole total of 301 (+13) after rounds of 75, 75, 79 and 72.

The recent Joburg Open champion has now dropped one place to 14th in the Race to Dubai standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner in India was Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, whose -4 total was two strokes better than second-placed Japanese star Keita Nakajima.

The DP World Tour’s Asian Swing Series is now on a two-week break, with the year’s first major – the US Masters – taking place at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia from April 10 to 13.