Fife golfer Calum ​Hill setting sights on qualifying for Open via European Swing rankings

Calum Hill in action at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg in Sweden last month (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Fife golfer Calum Hill is targeting securing qualification for this year’s Open via his European Swing ranking.

​The 29-year-old, competing at the BMW International Open at Munich in Germany at the moment, is sixth in those rankings at the moment and within reach of a spot at the 152nd Open, being held at South Ayrshire’s Royal Troon Golf Club from Sunday, July 14, until the Sunday after.

Ahead of this week’s DP World Tour European Swing finale, Hill, ranked 142nd in the world, is on just short of 498 points, only three behind fifth-placed Tom McKibbin, with exemptions for the Open up for grabs for the top five on that leaderboard also competing in the Race to Dubai and not otherwise exempt.

With 500 points on offer for the winner there, 334 for the runner-up and 188 for third place, the Scot is one of only three players, along with Spain’s Nacho Elvira and Germany’s Marcel Siem, in with a shout of topping the rankings with a top-three finish this weekend.

If he’s to pull that off, though, he’ll have to raise his game after missing the cut at last weekend’s Italian Open at Ravenna, tying for 114th place with rounds of 73 and 72.

Fellow Fifer Connor Syme, also currently competing in Munich, went out at that stage too, carding 70 and 74 for joint-101st place.

The Italian Open was Kirkcaldy-born Hill’s first tournament since tying for second place with home player Sebastian Soderberg at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Helsingborg in Sweden on Sunday, June 9, both finishing a single point behind Swedish winner Grant Linn’s 17-under-par total.

That was his third top-20 placing of the year, and also his third on the bounce, after tying for 13th place at the competition before, the European Open in Hamburg in Germany at the start of June, with a six-under-par total of 286 and sharing 18th place at May’s Soudal Open at Antwerp in Belgium with a 12-under-par 272.

Looking ahead to potentially playing at this year’s Open on home turf, he said: “I’m not in it but I’m not far away, so if I have a good week, I’m definitely pushing for one of those spots.”