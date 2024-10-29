Fife golfer Calum Hill suffers missed cut agony in South Korea

Calum Hill playing in South Korea (Pic Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

There was agony for Kirkcaldy-born golf star Calum Hill on his latest DP World Tour stop, last week’s Genesis Championship in South Korea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the 29-year-old Fifer missed the halfway cut by a single stroke at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon after opening rounds of 71 and 73 for a 144 total.

The result – Hill’s third missed cut in his last five starts – moved him down one place to 53rd spot in the latest Race to Dubai rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Genesis event was won by Byeong Hun An, who beat fellow Korean Tom Kim in a play-off after the pair had tied on 17-under.

Hill and fellow Fifer Connor Syme will next tee up competitively at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from November 7 to 10.