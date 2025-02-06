Fife golfer Connor Syme up one place in Race to Dubai after Bahrain bid
The Fife-born golfer managed rounds of 69, 70, 68 and 75 for a -6 total of 282 at Royal Golf Club.
An incredible final day on Sunday – which saw an extremely tight leaderboard throughout with numerous players in contention – ended with a three-man play-off between England’s Laurie Canter and Daniel Brown and Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal, who all ended -14, four-round totals of 274.
And it was Canter who prevailed, making a birdie three at the first play-off hole – the 18th – to win as the other two players bogeyed.
Neither Syme – who is now world ranked 194 – nor his fellow Fife player Calum Hill are in action at this week’s latest DP World Tour stop, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters which finishes at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.