Fife golfers Calum Hill and Connor Syme stay in China after both missing cut last week

Hill and Syme celebrate former's Joburg Open win (Pic Getty Images)

After missing the cut by five and four shots respectively at last week’s Volvo China Open which was ultimately won by home player Ashun Wu on 14 under par, Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme return to DP World Tour action at this week’s Hainan Classic which is also being played in China.

Joburg Open champion Hill, 30, is 20th in the Race to Dubai standings after his disappointing showing in Shanghai in which he failed to make the weekend after shooting an opening two rounds of 71 and 78 for an aggregate score of seven over par.

And fellow Kirkcaldy-born Syme, 29, is 66th in these rankings while playing in Hainan Island this week.

He was marginally better at the Volvo China Open, firing a first two rounds of 73 and 75 (six over par).

Bookies’ favourites heading into the Hainan Classic include Hao Tong Li, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Wenyi Ding and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra.