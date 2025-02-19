Fife golfers Connor Syme and Calum Hill return at Magical Kenya Open

Connor Syme is in Africa (Pic Andrew Redington/Getty)

After a blank week from competitive DP World Tour action, top golfers from Europe and around the world are back at this week’s Magical Kenya Open presented by absa.

And the 150-man field at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi includes Fifers Connor Syme and Calum Hill, who will both be keen to improve on their current Race to Dubai rankings with a strong showing.

Drumoig star Syme, 29, is 60th on this rankings list, with his last tour outing being a tie for 34th place at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship which finished on February 2.

And Kirkcaldy-born Hill is 76th in the Race to Dubai having last played competitively when missing the cut at last month’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

Can Calum Hill get a rankings boost? (Pic Kate McShane/Getty)

Players fancied to go well in Kenya this week include Sebastian Soderberg, Jorge Campillo, Joe Dean and China’s Haotong Li, winner of the Qatar Masters a fortnight ago in the DP World Tour’s last event.