Fife golfers set for competition final broadcast live on social media
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leslie Boswell of Fairmont St Andrews and Lucy Renton of Thornton Golf Club qualified for the Trilby Tour final which takes place on Monday. They made the cut after playing the Championship of Ayrshire, at Dundonald Links.
Leslie shot 38 points in the qualifier to win the men’s first division, as well as winning the nearest to the pin prize on the 11th hole. Lucy shot 39 points to win the women’s division and goes into the final as one of the favourites. Dundonald Links will also stage the grand final.
In the competition’s second season under new operator Darwin Escapes, golfers from across the country fought in a trio of regional events to qualify for the final.
The original Trilby Tour was launched in 2007 and has been given a new lease of life since being purchased by Darwin Escapes in 2021. The new-look tour returned last year, featuring men and women competing together for the first time in the competition's history.