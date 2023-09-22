News you can trust since 1871
Fife golfers set for competition final broadcast live on social media

Two Fife golfers are set to take part in the UK’s biggest amateur golf competition which is broadcast live for free on Facebook and YouTube.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Leslie Boswell of Fairmont St Andrews and Lucy Renton of Thornton Golf Club qualified for the Trilby Tour final which takes place on Monday. They made the cut after playing the Championship of Ayrshire, at Dundonald Links.

Leslie shot 38 points in the qualifier to win the men’s first division, as well as winning the nearest to the pin prize on the 11th hole. Lucy shot 39 points to win the women’s division and goes into the final as one of the favourites. Dundonald Links will also stage the grand final.

In the competition’s second season under new operator Darwin Escapes, golfers from across the country fought in a trio of regional events to qualify for the final.

Leslie Boswell of Fairmont St Andrews and Lucy Renton of Thornton Golf Club qualified for the Trilby Tour final (Pic: Submitted)Leslie Boswell of Fairmont St Andrews and Lucy Renton of Thornton Golf Club qualified for the Trilby Tour final (Pic: Submitted)
The original Trilby Tour was launched in 2007 and has been given a new lease of life since being purchased by Darwin Escapes in 2021. The new-look tour returned last year, featuring men and women competing together for the first time in the competition's history.

Thanks to a partnership with broadcaster Live Sport Now, the Trilby Tour Grand Final – like all qualifying events – will be available to watch for free via Facebook and YouTube.

Related topics:FifeFacebookYouTube