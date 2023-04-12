News you can trust since 1871
Fife hotel to stage second pro-am golf event

St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel is staging another pro-am golf tournament in September following the success of its inaugural effort last year.

By Darin Hutson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST
The Old Course Hotel in St AndrewsThe Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

In tandem with the Professional Golfers’ Association in Scotland, it will be played over three rounds from Wednesday, September 20, to Friday, September 22, on the Duke’s, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Dumbarnie Links championship courses.

A minimum of £25,000 in prize money will be on offer.

The event will feature an amateur team competition alongside an individual professional competition. Teams are to comprise three amateurs, either men or women or a mixture of both, and a professional.

Duke’s manager Ayden Roberts-Jones said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Old Course Hotel Pro-Am.

“The inaugural event was a tremendous success and we look forward to welcoming teams to St Andrews in September.

“The event is growing a fantastic reputation in offering three world-class golf experiences matched with outstanding hospitality, service and the opportunity to explore and enjoy St Andrews during the week.”

For further details, go to www.oldcoursehotelproam.com

