Fife student wins golf’s Boyd Quaich Trophy

Trevor Binau with the Boyd Quaich Trophy on the Old Course's Swilken Bridge at St Andrews

American ​Trevor Binau is celebrating after becoming the first St Andrews University student for eight years to win its Boyd Quaich memorial golf tournament.

Binau, a postgraduate marketing student and golf performance scholar from Columbus in Ohio, clinched this year’s title, the 74th, by four strokes ahead of defending champion Ben Willis, of Edge Golf College in Portugal.

Faced with mixed weather conditions, he got off to a slow start with 74 in the first round, but gaining momentum thereafter, he fired a four-under-par 68 in the second round over the Old Course, followed by a six-under-par 65 on the New Course, earning him a four-shot lead heading into the final round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the final day of the competition, on the Old Course, Binau wrapped up victory with a birdie on the last hole.

Reflecting on that win, he said: “It is an honour to win the 74th Boyd Quaich.

“I grew up admiring St Andrews and the Old Course, and to win here in my last event as a student is truly amazing.

“I am so thankful for everyone in my life who has helped make this possible. It is truly something that I will never forget."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Muir, director of golf at the university, added: “Trevor has demonstrated his winning potential throughout the year, and it’s fantastic to see him finally clinch victory.

“His hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and I am absolutely thrilled that he achieved this milestone in his final tournament as a student.

“Winning on the historic Old Course at St Andrews and capping it off with a birdie on the final hole is the perfect conclusion. I hope these memories will last a lifetime.”

The Boyd Quaich was established in 1946 and is one of the longest-running international student golf tournaments in the world.