Fife student wins golf’s Boyd Quaich Trophy
Binau, a postgraduate marketing student and golf performance scholar from Columbus in Ohio, clinched this year’s title, the 74th, by four strokes ahead of defending champion Ben Willis, of Edge Golf College in Portugal.
Faced with mixed weather conditions, he got off to a slow start with 74 in the first round, but gaining momentum thereafter, he fired a four-under-par 68 in the second round over the Old Course, followed by a six-under-par 65 on the New Course, earning him a four-shot lead heading into the final round.
On the final day of the competition, on the Old Course, Binau wrapped up victory with a birdie on the last hole.
Reflecting on that win, he said: “It is an honour to win the 74th Boyd Quaich.
“I grew up admiring St Andrews and the Old Course, and to win here in my last event as a student is truly amazing.
“I am so thankful for everyone in my life who has helped make this possible. It is truly something that I will never forget."
Ian Muir, director of golf at the university, added: “Trevor has demonstrated his winning potential throughout the year, and it’s fantastic to see him finally clinch victory.
“His hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and I am absolutely thrilled that he achieved this milestone in his final tournament as a student.
“Winning on the historic Old Course at St Andrews and capping it off with a birdie on the final hole is the perfect conclusion. I hope these memories will last a lifetime.”
The Boyd Quaich was established in 1946 and is one of the longest-running international student golf tournaments in the world.
It is played in memory of brothers and St Andrews Uni alumni Quentin and Anthony Boyd, both killed in action in 1944 during the Second World War.