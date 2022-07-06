Fife venues co-host golf events during unique week for players with disabilities

Jim Gales

Disabled Golf Week (Scotland) 2022 has been arranged to coincide with the 150th Open in St Andrews and will run from July 23-29. Daily golf hubs are being arranged at numerous points across the country, including Fife, Edinburgh, Renfrewshire, Isle of Lewis, Dumbartonshire and Falkirk.

An SDGC golf hub is designed specifically to host all types of people with any type of disability or serious health issue that interferes with the playing of the game, whether they be boys, girls, men or women, and of any age or golfing ability.

Charity chairman Jim Gales said: “We are inviting anyone to come along and give it a go, not just the golf or tuition, but to come along and enjoy the social aspect of our events and find out how we operate. We want to bring in new members of all ages and abilities. We arrange over 100 games a year and there are all types of games, competitions and fun events to choose from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Day one of the inaugural disabled golf week will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 23 at the Fife Golf Studio KY11 1DR, in Inverkeithing, where tuition an practice time will be provided by PGA professional Eric Walker (including lunch).