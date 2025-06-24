Fife's KLM Open golf champion wasn't always major fan of the sport, says dad

Connor Syme on way to winning KLM Open (Pic Sander Koning/Getty Images)

The dad of Scotland’s newest DP World Tour winner Connor Syme has revealed that his Kirkcaldy-born son had to be bribed to play golf as a kid, with football being his preference as he had a trial with Glasgow giants Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Syme had suggested that the young Connor wasn’t destined for a professional career in football despite that experience with the Govan club, but the older man didn’t feel he could be the person to tell him that.

“Absolutely not,” Stuart admitted, laughing. “I had to wait on the sidelines until somebody else told him it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even then, Connor continued to kick a ball around for a while in Queen of the South colours, as the family were based in Dumfries at that time in his life, and he joked in a DP World Tour podcast earlier this year that he had to be bribed by his dad to play in golf tournaments as a young teenager.

Connor Syme and wife Alanis celebrate KLM Open win (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Golf eventually got a grip, though, and, guided by his dad throughout his career but also helped by numerous other people on and off the course, the 29-year-old can now proudly say he’s a DP World Tour winner after producing a polished performance to land the KLM Open in the Netherlands earlier this month.

“Good on him for finally proving to himself what we had all suspected that he was good enough to win and what a brilliant way to win as well,” Syme snr, a PGA professional who owns and runs Drumoig Golf Centre in Fife, told Scotland on Sunday of his boy making the big breakthrough in his 182nd start on the main tour after being unable to convert 54-hole leads on three previous occasions.

“He didn’t back into the win. He won it from Saturday morning and the way he conducted himself and played over the weekend was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said that he felt ready after having other opportunities and had a different feeling on this occasion. I think all the experiences had been needed to develop the person and then the golfer who looked really calm and ready to deliver over the weekend the way he did.”

Syme is soaked with champagne after Dutch win (Pic Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

If he can build on his success, Connor might well be joining Bob MacIntyre – his fellow Scot who finished runner-up in the recent US Open – in hitting shots on the PGA Tour next season.

This is because the top 10 non exempt players on this season’s final Race to Dubai rankings qualify for a PGA Tour card for the following campaign.

Connor is currently 21st in the rankings ahead of playing in this week’s Italian Open in Monte Argentario, at which the participants will also include his fellow Fifer Calum Hill, this year’s Joburg Open champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, hopefully,” replied his dad to being asked if last weekend can be a springboard for Connor to get on the PGA Tour in 2026. “That first win is often the hardest and now that he’s got that, without putting any predictions out there, all I will say is that it is going to be very interesting to see where this could propel him to.

Syme and fellow Fifer Calum Hill, both winners in 2025 (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“He’s now got the evidence. Is said on a call to him ‘son, you’ve got a beautiful trophy, one that has been played on 105 occasions and is the fifth oldest Open in the world and you won it emphatically. It wasn’t a case of him shooting three or four under on a crazy Sunday and the leader fell away. He won it and now has a trophy that has Seve’s name on it and lots of other big names. He was like ‘yeah, yeah, I know dad - it’s brilliant, isn’t it?’ I think that is what has elevated this win a little bit more.

“You’ve seen what Bob has done. You’ve seen what Foxy (recent double PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox) has done as well. These were guys that Connor was playing with a few years ago and knows he can compete with. Yes, they’ve set the bar high, but he’s got to look at them and think ‘okay, I’ve now done it so, therefore, the next bit could be achievable as well’.”

During his short recent break from DP World Tour action, Connor was in Manchester along with his wife, Alanis, to see Robbie Williams, even getting their photograph taken backstage with the mega pop star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mingling with such a famous star as Williams (pictured left), himself a big golf fan, must have seemed a million miles away during Connor’s teenage years.

Syme saw Robbie Williams during break (Pic Lisa Ferguson)

Stuart added: “I got an A4 bit of paper and came up with a plan, drawing a diagonal line across it. I thought he could get on tour in 10 years and he did it in eight. We knew there would be speedbumps.”