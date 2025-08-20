Film and music stars sign up for Fife golf tournament

US actress Kathryn Newton playing a shot at the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links last October (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Film stars Kathryn Newton and Matthew Goode have signed up to take part in golf’s Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews the month after next.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will be Newton’s second appearance at the Fife tournament after making her debut last year alongside fellow US actors Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia, Bill Murray and it’s seventh time around for Devon-born Goode, 47, best known for films such as 2016’s Allied and 2019’s big-screen version of Downton Abbey.

Florida’s Newton, 28, seen in movies including 2012’s Paranormal Activity 4 and 2017’s Lady Bird, is delighted to be back among the amateur contingent at the championship – to be played at the Old Course and Kinsbarns at St Andrews and Carnoustie in Angus from Thursday, October 2, to Sunday, October 5 – saying: “It’s an honour to play in this tournament and brings me back to the reason I play the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A championship like the Dunhill really opens up my world and makes me realise I’m so lucky to be playing golf.

Keane singer Tom Chaplin teeing off at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“There’s an elevated energy to the Dunhill and I really want to perform well.

“As an ambassador for the R&A, I also want to grow the game and it makes me more determined to encourage more people to play, especially girls.”

Newton and Goode, seen together in the 2024 comedy horror film Abigail with Alisha Weir and Dan Stevens, will be joined by pop and rock stars including Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Linkin Park’s Dave Farrell, Ronan Keating, Mike Rutherford, Huey Lewis and Tico Torres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New York-born Bon Jovi drummer Torres, 71, a veteran of the first Dunhill championship back in 2001, said: “It’s a family really and I treasure all the friendships I’ve made over the years.

Actor Matthew Goode during a practice round at the 2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course in St Andrews (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“Getting to meet all the top professional golfers has been great. I remember the first time I played here, I was paired with Ernie Els.”

It’ll be eighth time around for East Sussex’s Chaplin, 46, and he said: “Playing St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns is the greatest honour any amateur golfer can have, three very different tests at stunning and historic venues.

“I can perform at Wembley without a problem, but I’ve never felt as frightened as when I teed up on the first at St Andrews in 2015 and hit the ball so far right it nearly went into the sea.”

Entry is free for the first three days of the championship but tickets, costing £21.20 for adults, are required for the last one. For details, go to https://www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/