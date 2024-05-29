Fine form in Belgium sets up Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme for Hamburg this week
Kirkcaldy-born Hill, 29, finished in a tie for 18th place in Antwerp after rounds of 70, 68, 65 and 69 saw him finish on -12, six strokes behind winner Nacho Elvira of Spain.
And Drumoig star Syme ended joint 34th at the Soudal Open after rounds of 65, 71, 68 and 71 had him on -9.
Venue for this week’s tournament in Germany is Green Eagle Golf Courses, where Tom McKibbin returns for his first DP World Tour title defence.
Danny Willett brings Major appeal to the event having made the cut on his return to tournament golf at last month’s Masters Tournament following reconstructive shoulder surgery.
Rasmus Højgaard is making his first appearance in Europe this season.