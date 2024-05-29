Fine form in Belgium sets up Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme for Hamburg this week

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 29th May 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 11:59 BST
Connor Syme tees off at 10th hole in Hamburg during Wednesday's pro-am (Pic Octavio Passos/Getty Images for U.COM)Connor Syme tees off at 10th hole in Hamburg during Wednesday's pro-am (Pic Octavio Passos/Getty Images for U.COM)
Fife golf aces Calum Hill and Connor Syme are in DP World Tour action at this week’s European Open in Hamburg, Germany, with both players having shown encouraging form at last week’s Soudal Open in Belgium.

Kirkcaldy-born Hill, 29, finished in a tie for 18th place in Antwerp after rounds of 70, 68, 65 and 69 saw him finish on -12, six strokes behind winner Nacho Elvira of Spain.

And Drumoig star Syme ended joint 34th at the Soudal Open after rounds of 65, 71, 68 and 71 had him on -9.

Venue for this week’s tournament in Germany is Green Eagle Golf Courses, where Tom McKibbin returns for his first DP World Tour title defence.

Danny Willett brings Major appeal to the event having made the cut on his return to tournament golf at last month’s Masters Tournament following reconstructive shoulder surgery.

Rasmus Højgaard is making his first appearance in Europe this season.

