Genesis Scottish Open: Kirkcaldy golf ace Connor Syme paired with US Open champ

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
Syme speaks to press at Scottish Open (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)placeholder image
Syme speaks to press at Scottish Open (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)
Kirkcaldy golfer Connor Syme has been rewarded for his recent breakthrough win on the DP World Tour in the KLM Open by being included in one of the top groups teeing off in rounds one and two of this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

Syme, who turns 30 this Friday, is spending the Thursday and Friday rounds in partnership with US Open champion JJ Spaun and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood in the $9 million event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The Drumoig ace told STV: “It’s always been a massive tournament but it keeps going from strength to strength. It’s just brilliant to be a part of it. The support from the Scottish fans is really cool."

Fellow Kirkcaldy-born star Calum Hill, a winner at this year’s Joburg Open, plays rounds one and two with Canadian Corey Connors and Ireland’s Padarig Harrington.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and Northern Irisman Rory McIlroy are among the favourites.

