Genesis Scottish Open: Kirkcaldy golf ace Connor Syme paired with US Open champ
Syme, who turns 30 this Friday, is spending the Thursday and Friday rounds in partnership with US Open champion JJ Spaun and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood in the $9 million event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
The Drumoig ace told STV: “It’s always been a massive tournament but it keeps going from strength to strength. It’s just brilliant to be a part of it. The support from the Scottish fans is really cool."
Fellow Kirkcaldy-born star Calum Hill, a winner at this year’s Joburg Open, plays rounds one and two with Canadian Corey Connors and Ireland’s Padarig Harrington.
World number one Scottie Scheffler and Northern Irisman Rory McIlroy are among the favourites.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.