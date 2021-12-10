Get Back To Golf Tour returns to Fife in 2022

Alan Tait

Founder Alan Tait confirmed Dumbarnie Links, near Largo, would again host the final and the first event of the new season would once more be at Castle Stuart in Inverness from Monday, April 18 to Sunday, May 1.

There would also be a few new inclusions to the circuit, which places the emphasis on fun and excitement, and is is for all professional and amateur players with a handicap of two or better – men, women, seniors, youths and juniors.

During the series of contests, entrants can choose their time and day to play within a 14-day window, select their playing partners and enjoy 18 holes of competitive medal play at a top Scottish venue, with card in hand, plus a chance to win cash or voucher prizes.

Tait, a former European Tour professional, was in talks with Scottish golf magazine bunkered over its possible return as headline sponsor, while finalising the remainder of the schedule – which should be known in the new year.

However, he was able to announce the entry fees for each event would remain at £35, while Castle Stuart would also host the first ever Get Back to Golf Tour Pro Am on Tuesday, April 19.

It would feature 24 teams on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, with a minimum £7000 prize fund for pros.

All details of the Pro Am would be sent out at the beginning of March, he said, adding pros must be members of the 2022 tour and would be encouraged to source their own teams.

“There will be one additional event in 2022, taking the total to 13,” said Tait.

“Dumbarnie Links will again host the final for 12 players on Sunday, October 23.

“The 12 finalists will be made up from a new monetary Order of Merit and will consist of six pros and six ams.

"So the top six highest placed pros and the six highest placed ams on the OoM, on completion of the 13th event, will book their spot for Dumbarnie.”

Tait added: “There will be a special prize in 2022 for the ‘most supportive player’. Simply, this is for the player who plays in most events.

“If there is a tie, then I will do a ‘live draw’ at the end of the season to determine the winner.

"The prize is golf and an overnight stay for four in the lodge to the right of the 15th hole at Castle Stuart.

"This prize has a genuine worth of £1500 and is an unbelievable reward for someone. I have been lucky enough to stay in the lodge a few times and it is amazing – world class.”

More details would be available in due course and Tait pledged: “I will do my best to try and continue to grow the tour as much as I possibly can in 2022 and beyond.”

This year’s bunkered tour concluded at Dumbarnie in October, after visiting courses in Fife (Scotscraig), Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perthshire, Ayrshire and Angus.

Tait said the scoring in the final was “utterly sensational, to say the least”, with the dozen finalists shooting a combined score of 52 under par between them.