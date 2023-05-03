News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
4 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
6 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
8 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
13 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
14 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Golf: Fife pair Calum Hill and Connor Syme both in action at this week’s Italian Open

Kirkcaldy-born golf duo Calum Hill and Connor Syme are both teeing it up at this week’s DP World Tour event, the DS Automobiles Italian Open, which starts tomorrow (Thursday) at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:53 BST
Calum Hill on his way to finishing third at recent ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. (Pic Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)Calum Hill on his way to finishing third at recent ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. (Pic Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Calum Hill on his way to finishing third at recent ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. (Pic Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Hill, 28, of Kinross, is currently 44th in the Race to Dubai standings and last played on the Tour as recently as last week when he missed the cut at the Korea Championship.

However, this disappointment came as a surprise to many as the player had enjoyed a fantastic third-place finish at the previous week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, where his four-round total of 14 under par left him just one shot out of being in a play-off with eventual winner, the Australian Lucas Herbert, and Aaron Cockerill of Canada.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hill, who has won an impressive 1,294,773.25 Euros in his career so far, has competed in nine events so far on this season’s schedule.

The Fife man tees off at 8.20am for his first round in Italy, alongside English veteran Luke Donald - this year’s Ryder Cup captain – and Frenchman Victor Perez.

Most Popular

Syme, of Drumoig, has played eight times on Tour this season but this week sees him taking part in his first DP World Tour event in several weeks, having last appeared at the Jonsson Workwear Open in March.

The 27-year-old is currently down in 93rd place in the Race to Dubai standings, having amassed 1,992,665.88 Euros so far in career earnings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sime tees off at 7.40am in Rome on Thursday alongside Englishman Daniel Gavins and Italian player Stefano Mazzoli.

Related topics:Calum HillConnor SymeGolfFifeKirkcaldyRome