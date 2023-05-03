Calum Hill on his way to finishing third at recent ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. (Pic Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Hill, 28, of Kinross, is currently 44th in the Race to Dubai standings and last played on the Tour as recently as last week when he missed the cut at the Korea Championship.

However, this disappointment came as a surprise to many as the player had enjoyed a fantastic third-place finish at the previous week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, where his four-round total of 14 under par left him just one shot out of being in a play-off with eventual winner, the Australian Lucas Herbert, and Aaron Cockerill of Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill, who has won an impressive 1,294,773.25 Euros in his career so far, has competed in nine events so far on this season’s schedule.

The Fife man tees off at 8.20am for his first round in Italy, alongside English veteran Luke Donald - this year’s Ryder Cup captain – and Frenchman Victor Perez.

Syme, of Drumoig, has played eight times on Tour this season but this week sees him taking part in his first DP World Tour event in several weeks, having last appeared at the Jonsson Workwear Open in March.

The 27-year-old is currently down in 93rd place in the Race to Dubai standings, having amassed 1,992,665.88 Euros so far in career earnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad