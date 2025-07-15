Golf star Connor Syme's tough journey to DP World Tour win

Connor Syme playing in last week's Genesis Scottish Open (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Kirkcaldy-born golfer Connor Syme has explained exactly how tough it was to finally get his first DP World Tour win at the 182nd attempt in last month’s KLM Open at The International in Amsterdam.

The Drumoig star, 30, who finished tied 75th on +6 in last week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, had knocked on the door a few times before his long awaited Dutch success where he finished on -11 to beat Swede Joakim Lagergren by two shots.

“I’ve had lots of chances to do it and this time I was able to do it,” Syme told Sky Sports. "I was battling a lot of stuff in terms of that.

"The actual feeling of getting it done and having hit the golf shots to do it, it’s such an incredible feeling. I’m very, very delighted.

"I could definitely get used to that feeling, it was awesome, so, so good.”

Elaborating on the previous experiences when he had come so close to winning but couldn’t get it done, Syme mentioned finishing second in his first year on tour, when his -10 total was enough for second place at the 2018 Shot Clock Masters in Austria, six points behind victorious Finn Mikko Korhonen.

Syme said: "I was in the final groups but Mikko won by loads of shots so I didn’t really feel like I had a chance to win.

"I think 2020 was my first real opportunity where I had a couple of great chances around Celtic Manor and Valderrama the next week where I was right in the hunt and didn’t get it done.

"I finished third the first week in Celtic Manor and the second week I led after rounds one, two and three and then into the last round I was leading with five to go.

"I was really confident thinking I was going to do it and then I hit a perfect tee shot on 14 which is quite a tricky hole. I was almost thinking ahead so much and I felt like I was going to win.

"I remember I spun it back down the slope and I three putted. I was like: ‘That wasn’t supposed to happen’.

"Then I drove the next but then three putted that and I went bogey, par, double or something and I totally lost the tournament so quickly.

"I was thinking a lot about that (at this year’s KLM Open) because in that sense I was very aware how quickly things could change.

"I had definitely felt like I was going to win at start 40, 50, 60, whatever it was.

“As the events go by you do start doubting yourself. You think : ‘Does it sound right? First win in 180th start.

"You see stories like that from all around the world. As it goes on it feels like it becomes harder because it becomes more of a big thing.

"So I think with all that and the manner of how I ended up being able to do it was just so pleasing.

"Because none of it was really handed to me throughout the tournament. I didn’t back door it, I went out and I had the lead for the last 26 holes.

"I think that’s the most pleasing thing, that I was able to handle all that with all that other stuff alongside it and was able to play the way I did, with the weather as well, there was so much stuff against it.”

Syme was also asked if the current number of fine Scottish golfers on the DP World Tour – also including fellow Fifer Calum Hill who won this year’s Joburg Open and men like US Open runner-up Robert MacIntyre; Ewen Ferguson; Richie Ramsay; Scott Jamieson and Grant Forrest – has helped inspire his brilliant recent exploits.

He added: "There was a big lull for a number of years but all of us have come through the Scottish Golf programme one way or another. Some went to the States and came in a bit later.

"It’s just brilliant. I think all of us were team-mates.

"I got my card from Q School in 2017. That was the start of the younger guys coming through.

"A lot of them managed to get our card in 2018. Bob has done incredibly on a global stage and he is definitely the gold standard for all of us in terms of what he’s managed to do.

"We’re definitely pushing each lother along and I think success breeds success in a way.

"It’s like: ‘I’ve played with him and I know his game. He was able to do that, why can’t it be me?’

"I suppose that carries on through us all.

"We kind of feed off each other and hopefully we can keep improving.”

Syme and Hill didn’t qualify for this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where Scots competing are MacIntyre, Cameron Adam, Connor Graham and Daniel Young.