Hectic spring and exciting times ahead for Fife golf course boss David Scott

David Scott is hugely excited at being appointed PGA captain

Fife golf course boss David Scott is all set to embark upon a hugely exciting spring which will see him installed as the new PGA captain for 2025/26 as well as overseeing the launch of another playing season at multi-award winning Dumbarnie Links, where he is general manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Andrews-based 61-year-old’s hectic start to April will see him installed by the PGA in Birmingham before his scenic golf course re-opens the following day after a five-month sabbatical.

Scott told the Fife Free Press: "I've been involved with the PGA for 42 years, which is astonishing, I'm so old now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although I was recently named as a UK Master Professional, I see the PGA captain role as more significant. To be the one person, the figurehead, I'll be going to around 20 prizegivings this year.

The 2025 season at the stunning Dumbarnie Links will launch on April 4

"I'm representing the PGA. At the AGM on April 3, the day before we open, I'll be going down to the AGM at The Belfry where I will accept the vote from the floor to be captain.

"I'll then be adorning a red blazer with the PGA logo on the front and captain between 2025 and ’26. It's a one-year post that goes from April to April.

"I’ll be going to all the national finals throughout Britain and there will be two or three abroad including the Ryder Cup, out in Bethpage Black, New York, in September, which will be wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m part of the official Ryder Cup party which is a great honour, that will be amazing.”

With Dumbarnie Links re-opening on April 4, golfers will once again get the opportunity to play a beautiful Clive Clark designed layout along the Largo Bay coastline which was recently named as the Top Emerging Golf Course in the UK.

Scott said: "There has been lots going on with winter works on the golf course. There's been a lot of spiking on the fairways and greens.

"Any damage to pathways, we returf there. We have 345 acres here which is a much bigger footprint to any other golf course in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of off play areas have needed attention as well. We have got acres and acres of gorse bushes, so they either get ripped out or they get a haircut. They get a good trim otherwise they get out of control and it can be a rabbit haven if we just let that grow over.

"So we've got to keep the off play areas maintained as well as getting the golf course in premium order.

"We are charging a hefty green fee when we open and so people expect a great condition golf course. If we did have it open over the winter time you then have a lot of damage with no recovery because of the cold weather.

"And a lot of compaction with golfers walking one way.

"We have no members so we can close it for five months and open it for the seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A high percentage of our bookings already confirmed for this year are tour operators, because they like to get their itineraries and schedules set up for their guests.

"They're maybe coming over for a week's golf in St Andrews, they're playing the Old Course, Carnoustie, Muirfield, Dumbarnie, Kingsbarns, it's all scheduled out.”

Commenting on his recently-acquired UK Master Professional status, Scott added: "To be recognised by my peers as warranting a Master Professional status is wonderful.

"There are over 8,000 members of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland and we are sitting around only 60 Master Professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it's recognising not just what I've done but how I've helped shape others as well. I was given this status because of my impact on golf management.

"When I was at the Old Course Hotel I was director of operations there, so I maybe had 300 people reporting to me and about seven different avenues of responsibility from food and beverage to reception to housekeeping, maintenance, golf, spa and all that.

"I didn’t always have that director of operations role. I started off as golf manager, I was on the executive team and then I got a call at 8 o’clock at night back in November 2013 and I was told the club was losing their general manager and asked if I would I mind looking after the resort while they found a new GM.

"My position was director of operations and they never found a general manager for two-and-a-half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I was running the Old Course Hotel for two-and-a-half years, which is the most bizarre thing you’ve ever heard!

"Because 15 years prior to that I was selling Mars bars and Pringle sweaters as an assistant golf pro with what was on paper, a pretty rank education from Madras College in St Andrews. There were no Highers, only ‘O’ Grades and there weren’t many of them.

"For me to be running a five star hotel was mind blowing, but it just shows if you have a determination, hunger to learn and keep your feet on the ground, be humble and support the team to build up their trust then the world is your oyster.

"I was in the director of operations role for three-and-a-half years before leaving in 2020 and there was a lot of responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A regular golf pro wouldn't be able to do that. But just through all my years of trying to get better, trying to educate myself better and understanding man management very well I was given the lofty position which I was absolutely thrilled with and I really enjoyed it.

"But I think it's just my contribution to helping people with their future and their careers I think is recognised through my style of management. To be the figurehead for 8,000 members is just dynamite, a massive privilege. I’m so happy.”