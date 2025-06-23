Historic Scottish golf course named second best in GB&I

The Old Course at St Andrews, affectionately known as the 'Home of Golf', has been ranked second in National Club Golfer’s prestigious Top 100 Courses in Great Britain & Ireland list for 2025.

The iconic Scottish links, which has hosted The Open Championship a record 30 times, earned high praise from NCG’s expert panel for its storied layout, timeless design, and globally recognised holes.

Widely regarded as the oldest golf course in the world, its enduring influence on golf course architecture helped secure its runner-up position, narrowly behind Northern Ireland’s Royal County Down Golf Club, which took top honours.

The rankings, compiled by a panel of seasoned golfers, course raters and journalists at National Club Golfer, assess courses across Britain and Ireland on course design, conditioning, heritage, setting, and facilities.

Described as a “masterpiece that continues to inspire and captivate all who step onto the sacred turf”, the Old Course was praised for its stunning coastal location, iconic R&A clubhouse and a course design that has proven a template for many other golf venues around the world.

Situated on Scotland’s east coast in the historic county of Fife, the venue is steeped in history and tradition, with golf played on the site since the 15th century. Widely regarded as the 'Home of Golf', it has hosted The Open Championship a record 30 times since 1873, with the next edition set for 2027.

“Known as the ‘Home of Golf', The Old Course weaves a remarkable tapestry of challenge and allure. It is simply a pilgrimage for any golfer,” said Dan Murphy, editor at National Club Golfer and chairman of the NCG’s Top 100 golf course rankings. “With each swing, you become part of an ongoing saga that connects you to the players of yesteryears and those who will come after.

“The Old Course at St Andrews Golf Links is not just a golf course; it's a rite of passage, an ode to history, and a masterpiece that continues to inspire and captivate all who step onto the sacred turf,” added Murphy.

“It’s hard to argue with an enduring legacy that’s reflected in the list of champions to have lifted the Claret Jug here, which includes; Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Bobby Locke, Sam Snead, and Nick Faldo, to name but a few.”

Scotland was well represented in the Top 100 GB&I list, with two standout courses also featuring in the top five. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa) and Muirfield were ranked 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Several other courses from the region also earned spots on the list, further cementing Scotland’s reputation as a premier golfing destination. North Berwick (9th), Royal Dornoch (11th), Carnoustie (16th), Loch Lomond (34th) and Royal Aberdeen (38th), were just some of the Scottish courses featured in the top 100.

For more information on The Old Course, and to view the other courses in the country that made the NCG Top 100 GB&I List, visit https://www.nationalclubgolfer.com/top100/golfcourse/scotland