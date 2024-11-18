How did Fife golf ace Connor Syme fare at DP World Tour Championship?

Connor Syme launches away a drive at the DP World Tour Championship (Pic Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After a gruelling 12 months of action spanning 27 tournaments, Kirkcaldy-born golf star Connor Syme’s 2023-24 DP World Tour campaign finally came to an end on Sunday, when he finished in a tie for last at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the lowly finishing spot – which saw Syme end +11 in joint 49th after rounds of 71, 76, 75 and 77 at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course – the 29-year-old still picked up a tidy cheque for €35,421.22.

The Drumoig ace has ended the season in 51st position in the Race to Dubai rankings, finishing on 1,043.33 ranking points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This campaign’s overall Race to Dubai champion, Northern Irish superstar Rory McIlroy, finished the season by winning the DP World Tour Championship to seal his sixth Race to Dubai – formerly the European Order of Merit – crown.

Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy celebrates with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy (Pic Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy had only needed a top-11 finish to reach the summit of the season rankings.

South African Thriston Lawrence had been the only player able to deny McIlroy with a win in Dubai.

However, Lawrence's challenge never materialised and when he came home in one under par for the event, McIlroy secured his third-successive Race to Dubai crown by accumulating a -15 total after rounds of 67, 69, 68 and 69 to end two strokes clear of runner-up Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy said: "It means a lot. I've been through a lot this year, professionally, personally and it feels like a fitting end to 2024. I've persevered a lot this year, had close calls and couldn't get it done.

"So to be able to get over the line, I'm really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung in on a tough day and got it done.

"It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me. Looking forward to a little bit of downtime.

"I have a lot of friends and my family here in Dubai, so I'm sure we'll have a good night tonight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end of the Tour season also saw 10 PGA Tour places go to the aforementioned Hojgaard and Lawrence, plus Paul Waring, Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matteo Manassero, Thorbjorn Olesen, Antoine Rozner, Rikuya Hoshino and Tom McKibbin, as the 10 highest Race to Dubai finishers not previously exempt for the top American circuit.

The 2024-25 DP World Tour season begins Down Under this week at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, at which neither Syme nor Fife compatriot Calum Hill are playing.