How did Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme fare at Turkish Airlines Open?

Fife stars after Hill's Joburg Open win (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty)

Kirkcaldy-born golf star Calum Hill – the 2025 Joburg Open champion - missed the halfway cut by a single stroke at last week’s latest stop on the DP World Tour, the Turkish Airlines Open.

At a tournament ultimately won on Sunday by young Frenchman Martin Couvra on 267 (-17), Hill bowed out last Friday after his opening two rounds of 70 and 72.

And Hill’s Fife compatriot Connor Syme also failed to make the final two rounds at Regnum Carya in Antalya as his opening two efforts of 71 and 75 left him five shots adrift of what was required.

Neither Hill nor Syme are in action at this week’s second men’s major of the 2025 campaign, the USPGA Championship, which is being played at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.