'Hugely emotional' day as 42-year-old Glenrothes Golf Club course record is broken

The 42-year-old course record at Glenrothes Golf Club was finally eclipsed by Gary Cunningham during last Saturday’s September Medal and Eastwood first round.

Cunningham, 40, +2-handicapper who is the principal teacher of physical education at Anstruther’s Waid Academy, shot seven birdies and 11 pars in a spectacular round of 64 which saw him eclipse the previous best of 65 at Glenrothes first set by Craig Birrell way back on September 4, 1983.

And Glenrothes Golf Club professional shop worker Jamie Barr, 37, a best friend of Cunningham’s who has known him for over two decades, said: "There's genuinely nobody that deserves this more than Gary does. It's just unbelievable. I still can't quite take it in and I'm just super chuffed for him.

"Last week, we’d had the greens cored and top dressed, which created quite an uneven surface on them, with bubbles here and there.

"So to shoot a score as low as that on those surfaces was unreal. It was probably the equivalent of going round in 61 or 62. I know he lipped out on the last as well for a 63.

"Gary had been inconsolable after not winning the club championship this year as he’s been under pressure with his dad Ian – a former club captain – having been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

"To go and do this, whilst his dad's still well enough to see the achievement, is very emotional for Gary and everybody around him as well. Everybody around the club is absolutely buzzing for him.”

Cunningham, who is married to Rachel and has a daughter, Brooke, and a step-daughter, Darcie, had his record-breaking card marked by Alan Kyle, with Craig Wann also in the threeball.

Barr added: “Alan and Craig helped Gary hold his nerve and chatted nonsense from 13 onwards to take his mind off his score.

"Gary stepped up on the 18th seven under and hit a monster of a drive knowing a par would break the record. So there was massive relief when his ball landed safely across the burn and halfway up the hill.

"Gary's been at this club pretty much most of these days through being a junior. He was the club champ, the B section, a while back.

"Through volunteering, Gary recently reinstated the junior set-up and he's doing a great job.

"He's on the committee now on the junior side of things.

"He's just a great guy, just him getting this record is so good for the club, so good for the juniors.”