Incredible day of drama sees Fife golfer Calum Hill finish tied second at Volvo Car Scandanavian Mixed
Incredibly, Grant overturned an 11-shot deficit on her fellow Swede Soderberg – who overnight had enjoyed an eight-shot lead over second-placed Hill, whose eventual runner-up berth was his best finish on the DP World Tour since landing a breakthrough win in 2021.
Grant’s Sunday brilliance at Vasatorps Golfklubb was in sharp contrast to the nightmare finish of Soderberg, conributing towards the largest final-round comeback in DP World Tour history and adding to Grant having already made history in the event in 2022 when she became the first female winner on the circuit.
“Very mixed emotions,” admitted Grant, whose grandfather, James, won the Scottish Boys’ Championship before turning professional and moving to Sweden, as she reflected on signing off with a 65 for a 17-under-par total to finish a shot ahead of both Soderberg and Hill.
“I feel terrible for Sebastian at the moment. I can’t imagine how he feels. At the same time, I’m so surprised standing here as a winner again, in my hometown. It’s amazing.”
Grant carded six birdies on her first ten holes before chipping in from just off the green at the last to set the clubhouse target but, at that point in the proceedings, Soderberg still led by three shots with six holes left to play. But, after dropping shots at both the 13th and 15th holes, his cushion was down to just one standing on the 18th tee and, in a horror finish, a short bogey putt horseshoed around the hole to hand Grant her sixth LET title triumph. “I’m so speechless. I can’t really believe it,” she admitted.
In contrast to Soderberg, who will be feeling sore about a closing 77 for a long time to come, it ended up as a very satisfying outcome for Hill who picked up three shots in the last five holes to sign for a 69, earning the 29-year-old a pay-day worth just under €160,000.
In contrast to Hill’s fine finish in Sweden, Fife compatriot Connor Syme had missed the cut on Friday after opening rounds of 74 and 72.
In the amateur ranks, Nairn’s Calum Scott came up just short in his bid to land a home success in the Links Trophy as success in St Andrews went instead to England’s Seb Cave after a keenly-contested final 36 holes on the Old Course.
In his first outing on Scottish soil since ending his latest college campaign in the US, Scott signed off with rounds of 69 and 71 to end up on four under, sharing second spot as Cave won by two shots.
