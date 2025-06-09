'It's unbelievable', says Fife golf star Connor Syme after his first DP World Tour win
The par-71 layout at The International course was battered by high winds and rain during the four days, but Syme fired rounds of 65, 72, 66 and 70 for a fantastic total of 273 (-11), two strokes ahead of second-placed Swede Joakim Lagergren.
Drumoig-based Syme, who after winning was greeted by Alanis on the 18th green before being showered in champagne by three-time tour champion and fellow Scot Ewen Ferguson, picked up a cheque for €408,798.36 and was catapulted up 71 positions to 18th in the Race to Dubai for his Dutch success.
The emotional 29-year-old Fifer told Sky Sports shortly after holing the winning putt: “Unbelievable, unbelievable. It was so, so difficult.
“I just felt so much better this week and ready to do it and I am just so, so happy that I managed to do it.
"Every part of my team is so important and I was really playing on them, different shots I’ve played as a kid.
"That was the kind of feeling it was today. Everyone helped so, so much.
"I’m just so buzzing to have done it with Ryan (caddie Ryan McGuigan) on the bag as well. I’m overjoyed.
“It is so nice they (Alanis, Ferguson, Hill and English pro Richard Mansell, another first time winner on tour this year) stuck around. Obviously I’ve been really pleased for them and now I am really happy I have done it myself. Just amazing.”
Syme becomes the seventh Scot to land the Dutch title, joining Jimmy Adams (1949), Brian Barnes (1974), Ken Brown (1983), Gordon Brand jnr (1987), Stephen McAllister (1990) and Colin Montgomerie (1993).
In addition to all-time great Seve Ballesteros, the late Spaniard who won the Dutch Open three times, other past champions include Bernhard Langer, Payne Stewart, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia.
“Unreal,” admitted the new winner as he gazed at the trophy. “There are some amazing names on this!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.