Joburg Open champ Calum Hill returns to DP World Tour in Singapore

Joburg Open winner Calum Hill (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty)

Most recent DP World Tour winner Calum Hill is teeing it up competitively again at this week’s Porsche Singapore Classic which will run from tomorrow (Thursday) and finish on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Fife born star – who climbed a whopping 84 places to 11th in the Race to Dubai after winning this month’s Joburg Open following a three-man play-off in South Africa – is looking for more glory in the Tour’s first Asian Swing event of 2025.

Hill’s £150,000 win two weeks ago - which also saw him jump from 286th to 160th in the Official World Golf Ranking, came on the back of three successive missed cuts after he’d started his 2025 calendar campaign with a promising top-20 finish in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

This week’s event – which is being sat out by Hill’s fellow fifer Connor Syme – also features ex-PGA champion Jimmy Walker and five-time Ryder Cup player Paul Casey, with world number 14 Robert MacIntyre being the top-ranked player in the field.