Syme plays from bunker during Sunday's final round (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old, of Drumoig, had targeted a maiden win on the circuit after sharing the 54-hole lead at St Francis Links then picking up an early birdie. But three bogeys in six holes from the sixth cost Syme at an event won by American Jordan Gumberg who beat home player Robin Williams at the second extra hole.

After following a birdie at the 13th with a double-bogey at the 14th, Syme signed for a 75 - eight under overall – earning €47,365 to jump nine spots to 26th in the Race to Dubai.

