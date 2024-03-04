Kirkcaldy-born golf ace Connor Syme finishes joint fourth at the SDC Championship in South Africa
The 28-year-old, of Drumoig, had targeted a maiden win on the circuit after sharing the 54-hole lead at St Francis Links then picking up an early birdie. But three bogeys in six holes from the sixth cost Syme at an event won by American Jordan Gumberg who beat home player Robin Williams at the second extra hole.
After following a birdie at the 13th with a double-bogey at the 14th, Syme signed for a 75 - eight under overall – earning €47,365 to jump nine spots to 26th in the Race to Dubai.
He has now recorded 15 top-ten finishes in total on the circuit and will be aiming to maintain his good form in another South African assignment, the Jonsson Workwear Open, which starts at Glendower Golf Club on Thursday.