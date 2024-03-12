Kirkcaldy-born golf star Connor Syme finishes eighth in South Africa as Matteo Manassero wins for first time in 11 years
Efforts of 68, 67, 66 and 67 at Glendower Golf Club left the Drumoig star on a total of 268, 20 under par and in eighth position on Sunday, earning €34,251.82 and moving up three places to 23rd in the Race to Dubai standings.
This completed a fine International Swing for Syme on the Tour, having also finished tied seventh at the Magical Kenya Open and tied fourth at the SDC Championship in the previous two tournaments.
Winner at the Jonsson Workwear Open was Italian Matteo Manessero, who scooped his first Tour title in 11 years with rounds of 68, 61, 67 and 66 putting him on -26, three strokes ahead of South Africans Thriston Lawrence and Shaun Norris, who shared second spot with Englishman Jordan Smith.
Manassero, who lost his tour card in 2018 before claiming two victories on the Challenge Tour last season to regain his seat at the top table, told Sky Sports: "This has been the best day of my life.
"It has been a crazy journey over the last couple of years, I knew I was getting on the right track but then you never know when this happens.
"Even coming down the 18th with a good score, you still have to do some more. Golf is a really difficult game but I'm so incredibly happy to be here. It was difficult, I had a little bit of a tough time, 12 and 13 was kind of hard but I kind of managed to go through that and the finish was amazing."