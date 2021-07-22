Kirkcaldy golfers’ charity challenge for Parkinson's

Jarlath Busby, Andy McAulay and Alex Carruthers.

Alex Carruthers (57), along with Jarlath Busby (56) and Andy McAulay (59) has raised over £5,500 for Parkinson’s UK and Sport Parkinson’s after taking on a mammoth golf challenge in the middle of July.

All three men live with the disease.

They played an incredible 72 holes of golf over two days at Thornton Golf Club which saw them walk around 16 miles in total on July 12 and 13 as they warmed up for their big day in October.

Playing golf can help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms and can improve mobility and balance.

Alex, Jarlath and Andy will be joined by one VIP player and will face off against fellow golfers with Parkisnon’s from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Andy said: “We have been asked to represent Scotland in the Sport Parkinson’s home nations golf tournament on the Brabazon course at the Belfry on October 11-14.

"We wanted to support Sport Parkinson’s fundraising, so we decided to do the 72-hole challenge to help them and Parkinson’s UK try to raise £175,000 over the next three years for the Parkinson’s UK Active Community Grants Programme to help improve the physical and mental wellbeing of all people affected by Parkinson’s.

“We’re looking to raise as much as possible. Our initial target of £1000 was exceeded within a few days and we’re now well over £5500.”