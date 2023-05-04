Landmark 900th round at Fife course for group which helps disabled golfers

On Friday, the Scottish Disability Golf and Curling charity will tee up for its 900th round, which will be played over Elmwood golf course. The occasion has been marked with a motion in the House of Commons.

The organisation was founded in 2004 and has since played at over 250 golf courses across Scotland. The 900th round will see four teams in a trial format at a venue that has long supported golfers with disabilities –it is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Jim Gales, founder of SDGC, said: “We must thank the governing bodies of both golf and curling, who helped set up the charity, but make special mention of all the clubs and councils across Scotland who assisted us at the very outset, by providing accessible facilities for all our golfers and curlers with disabilities.

Jim Gales

“But, the highest praise must go to our Scottish volunteers, who have helped since 2004 and, without whom, none of our 900 golf and 500 curling events, games or framework would exist.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, tabled a parliamentary motion celebrating the landmark. It recognised the importance of enabling the participation of golfers with disabilities and in sport in general, with benefits for health and wellbeing and reducing stigma.

