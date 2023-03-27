Jackie Chalmers working on ninth green ahead of historic season at Leslie Golf Club

In this ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ era, some golf courses have been forced to close down but the Glenrothes Gazette has been assured that Leslie is still alive and kicking after regeneration and modernisation works carried out over the past five years.

Post Covid has seen an increase in new memberships of all ages and an exciting new youth ' introduction to golf' programme, in partnership with Leslie Primary School whose pupils take part in weekly activities on the course.

Over the past week the club held a quiz night raising £200 for its youth development initiatives, buying new equipment for its youngest golfers.

Leslie Golf Club is reliant on volunteers and there are various opportunities for anyone interested in helping run the club.

If you fancy assisting volunteers like Jackie Chalmers maintain the course or have hospitality, mechanical, or administration backgrounds and would like to assist, please contact club manager Susan Vines or pop in for a chat.

The club is also looking to expand its membership so if you’re interested in joining, again please contact Susan or pop in.

