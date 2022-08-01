Leven Gold Medal: Competition which launched career of Lee Westwood opened up to children

The Junior Leven Gold Medal takes place over Leven Links on Sunday, August 7.

And the junior field competing in the event will include ten-year old Jessica Wood.

She has been teeing up since the age of five,plays off 18, has won a number of competitions - and has already amassed over 8500 Instagram followers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Wood from Kirkcaldy will take part in the inaugural Leven Gold Medal for junior golfers

She will join a hoist of players under the age of 16 in the 18-hole stroke play competition which is free to enter.

Prizes include Leven Golf Society and Leven Thistle Golf Club memberships, vouchers from sponsor American Gol, and automatic inclusion into the 2023 event.

Competitors are encouraged to bring as many friends and family members as they like to watch them - refreshments will be available.

American Golf took over from Standard Life as title sponsor in 2021.

Steven Laing, regional sales manager, said: “Leven Links is a fantastic course for juniors to have fun while experiencing the game and a stunning setting for friends and family to spectate.

“We’re excited to see children play in the first Junior Gold Medal competition, it’s fantastic they can now be part of what is the oldest amateur golfing competition in the world.”

The first young golfers will tee off at 3.30pm – as soon as the 152-year-old, two-day historic Leven Gold Medal competition comes to a close.