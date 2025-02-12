LIV golfers given chance to qualify for The Open

LIV golfers Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood have been given chance to qualify for 153rd Open (Pic by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The St Andrews-based R&A has announced the qualification pathways for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

The Open is one of the world’s greatest sporting events and attracts the best men’s golfers from leading professional tours and amateur championships to compete for the famous Claret Jug.

Each year, the exemption categories are reviewed to ensure that pathways are available into the championship for golfers around the world.

This year, a new category has been introduced which will enable players competing in LIV Golf to earn a place in The Open.

The leading player not already exempt in the top five of the 2025 Individual Season Standings following the completion of LIV Golf Dallas will be awarded a place in The 153rd Open.

The new exemption complements existing qualification routes through the FedEx Cup on the PGA TOUR, the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour and the International Federation Ranking for players competing on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said: “The Open is a global championship for the best men’s golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.

“We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.

“We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July.”

The R&A has also announced the schedule for the Open Qualifying Series in 2025 with 15 events in 11 countries offering places in golf’s original championship.

With three players having already earned places via the ISPS HANDA Australian Open last December, the 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport will be the first opportunity this year for players to earn a starting berth at Royal Portrush.

The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, will run from July 17 to 20.