Lodge Balgonie members tee-off for annual golf outing

Members of Lodge Balgonie 764, Markinch, welcomed friends and family, along with Brethren from sister lodges in Fife to participate in the annual Balgonie Golf Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the outing was held at Charleton Golf Club, Collinsburgh with 17 golfers tee-ing off and enjoying a wet, but enjoyable day.

Bro. Andy Mitchell was awarded the Stewart Quigley trophy, which is presented to the best placed Lodge Balgonie member. Overall the highest score on the day went to Mr Ricky Forrester and Bro. John Airley was awarded the wooden spoon for his disappointing round placing him 17th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a BBQ dinner, served in the new eco-friendly club house at Charleton Golf Club, the golfers made their way back to the Lodge premises in Markinch where a putting competition was held and, following 4 roll-overs was eventually won by Mr John Imrie, who was also recognised for the longest drive shot at the golf outing.

Bro. Andy Mitchell receiving the Stewart Quigley trophy.

Bro. Michael Quigley who organised this year's golf outing commented that “despite the best efforts of the weather, the day was hugely enjoyable for all who took part. A big thank you must go to the staff at Charleton Golf Club for all their support in helping us with the planning of the outing".

Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Balgonie, Bro. Ian Stevenson commented: "Thanks are due to Bro. Michael Quigley for organising the golf outing and to all those who came along. Whilst it is a lodge event, it was great to welcome and play alongside friends and family members who are not members of the lodge, as well as Brethren from sister lodges.

"Building friendships and community connections through lodge organised events such as the golf outings, are important for the continued good health of not only Lodge Balgonie, but Freemasonry in general.”